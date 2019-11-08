Icy Road Leads To Major Wrecks In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A large patch of ice brought many drivers' morning commutes to a screeching halt.

Drivers who passed through the Garland Avenue and Wedington/North intersection encountered a large amount of ice on the road.

Enough accidents eventually occurred that the Fayetteville Police Department was forced to shut down the road and other parts of Wedington Drive.

There were four wrecks in total reported. One vehicle was stuck in a ravine, another hit a sign, one hit a curb and one ended up on a sidewalk.

Although the sun melted most of the ice, salt was added to ensure it melted completely.

No serious injuries were reported, and the road is now open.