Lost School Euphonium Found At Goodwill 5 Years Later

CONWAY, Ark. (KFSM) — A euphonium which disappeared from Conway High School has been found at a local Goodwill 5 years later according to a Goodwill Facebook post.

The horn, “which has to be hand-made by an artisan” according to Goodwill’s post, was donated to a Goodwill in Jonesboro.

Band Director Robin Ratliff, saw the horn on the Goodwill website, and was able to match the ID numbers on the horn to the school’s old inventory.

This all happened just in time for Friday night football!

“The band is going to sound a little more powerful. We love happy endings!” said Goodwill.