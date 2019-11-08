× Rutledge, Sarah Huckabee Sanders File Paperwork For Trump To Be On Arkansas Ballot

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders were front and center as President Trump’s campaign filed paperwork and a filing fee Friday (Nov. 8) to appear on the Arkansas ballot in 2020.

The filing period in Arkansas ends on Tuesday, November 12, and primary elections will take place on March 3, 2020.

Doyle Webb, the chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, said this is an exciting time for the Republican Party of Arkansas as he introduced Sanders and Rutledge.

Webb gave kudos to Sanders for her work on her father’s presidential campaign, Tom Cotton’s and John Boozman’s campaigns to be Arkansas senators.

Sanders, whose family moved back to Arkansas this summer, said it was an honor to be back in her home state.

She worked with Trump as his press secretary at the White House for two and a half years.

“It was the job of a lifetime and something I’m extremely proud of,” Sanders said.

She went on to boast about the economy hitting an all-time record in Arkansas under Trump, and how unemployment was at its lowest level at 3.4% in August.

Sanders claimed Trump had helped create 42,000 new jobs in the state, including 7,000 manufacturing jobs. This comes as Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Trump’s trade war with China ould cost Arkansas nearly 20,000 jobs and that Arkansas businesses have already paid an extra $214 million in import taxes on products subject to Trump Administration tariffs, according to our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

“This is a president who cares about making sure every person across the country has the opportunity to succeed, to grow, to prosper,” Sanders said.

Fellow Trump supporter Leslie Rutledge touted Trump’s legacy on the Supreme Court, with Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh now on the stand.

“As the chief law enforcement officer of the state, when I look at what President Trump has done with regard to crime and making sure that we do everything we can to shut down the infiltration of illegal drugs coming into our state through our southern border – President Trump has stood strong with us,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge suggested Trump’s hard stance on the Mexico-US border would keep illegal drugs like meth and fentanyl from funneling into the state.

“Some politicians, some people running for office, some people seeking re-election are all talk,” Rutledge said. ” But this president is all walk.”

Both Sanders and Rutledge stood side by side as they handed in the paperwork and $2,500 filing fee for the Trump campaign.

Following the presentation, the two took a question about their desires to run for Arkansas Governor in 2022.

Neither said they were ready to announce plans for 2022 and would rather focus on the coming up election season.