Rock Blasting To Cause Lane Closures On I-49 and Highway 549 In Bentonville

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — According to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportations (ARDOT), there will be a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 under construction in Bentonville.

This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of two-lane roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549.

This construction requires rock blasting operations and intermittent lane closures.

During the rock blasting, traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:

Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to State Highway 549 (Exit 93).

State Highway 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

The rock blasting will be going on Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m weather permitting.

ARDOT advises the public to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and asks people to watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during these delays.

Traffic will be controlled by the Arkansas State Police.

You can find more information on this $66.6 million project at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow @myARDOT on Twitter.