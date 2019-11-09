AR Cannabis Clinic Opens In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — AR Cannabis Clinic announces its grand opening in Bentonville.

AR Cannabis Clinic was founded in February 2019 by Dr. David Nguyen, MD and his wife Hannah.

Dr. Nguyen has years of experience as an ER physician and saw how big the opioid crisis became.

“All around Arkansas, I’ve seen the faces of opiate overdose, addiction, and lives being destroyed due to the effect of narcotics and pain medicines. I wanted to give people an alternative to that, and access to this new natural medicine that is really helping a lot of patients,” Dr. Nguyen said.

The couple realized there was a growing demand for an alternative to harmful narcotic pain medicines, but saw there were no doctors dedicated to certifying patients, and that’s when they decided to take action.

AR Cannabis Clinic is now Arkansas’s largest chain of clinics dedicated to helping patients get access to medical marijuana.

The clinic has 3 full-time licensed physicians on staff and currently has five clinics open for business.

The clinics are located in:

Little Rock: 1121 S Bowman Rd Suite C-3, Little Rock, AR 72211

North Little Rock: 4120 E. McCain Blvd., Suite 201 North Little Rock, AR 72117

Texarkana: 4415 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854

Hot Springs: 1500 Central Avenue, Suite F Hot Springs, AR

Bentonville: 201 SW 14th St., Suite 103, Bentonville, AR 72712

There are plans to open 7 more clinics. Below are the planned locations and the estimated launch dates:

Fort Smith: October 2020

Fayetteville: October 2020

Jonesboro: November 2020

Pine Bluff: December 2020

West Memphis: December 2020

Clinton: December 2020

El Dorado: December 2020

Their goal is to have a clinic accessible to Arkansans that is within a one hour drive.

The new clinic will be located at 201 SW 14th St. Suite 103 in Bentonville. This is at the intersection of Walton Blvd and 14th St, just a few blocks away from The Source Dispensary.

All consultations with an AR Cannabis Clinic are risk-free. If the doctor cannot sign their certification letter for medical marijuana, the office visit is free of charge.

Medical records are required, but if the patient does not have them in hand, the clinic can confidentially request the records form outside doctors free of charge on the same day of the appointment.

Interested patients can book an appointment anytime online at www.arcannabisclinic.com or call 888-454-2111 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.