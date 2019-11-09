× Arkansas Basketball Lands Moses Moody

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Little Rock native and four-star shooting guard Moses Moody is officially a Razorback.

The North Little Rock alum signed to Musselman Saturday night after playing at Montverde Academy for the past year.

This marks the second commitment of the 2020 class, following Davote Davis out of Jacksonville. Moody chose the Hogs over his other final schools in Michigan and Virginia.

ESPN has Moody listen as the No. 9 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 29 overall prospect, making him the highest rated recruit since Bobby Portis.