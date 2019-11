FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris met with the media following Saturday’s (Nov. 9) game.

“Absolutely, I am the guy. There’s no question. I knew this was going to take some time. I knew this was going to be a process of recruiting and developing and building, especially in this conference. Right now, we don’t have that,” said Chad Morris during the press conference.