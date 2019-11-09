Chilly Start, Mild Afternoon

The weather pattern keeps us quiet this weekend as temperatures trend warmer each day. A strong cold front pushes in on Monday, drastically dropping temperatures.

VIDEO FORECAST

SATURDAY FORECAST

The morning will be cold, but temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 50s. A light breeze out of the south and sunshine will be consistent through the day.

The chill sticks around for a few hours this morning, then we warm up to the low 60s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will only be in the 40s.

There will be plenty of sunny skies today with a few passing clouds. Cloud coverage increases tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

-Sabrina