Crawford County Deputies Searching For Man Suspected Of Stabbing

Posted 7:55 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52PM, November 9, 2019

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —  Crawford County Deputies are looking for a man in reference to a stabbing that happened on Bond Special Road in Crawford County.

Christopher Wayne Pledger, 38, is a white male weighing approximately 160 lbs. He is 6’02”, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a skull on it, and a black Carhartt jacket.

The suspect is considered to be armed.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this suspect, they are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

