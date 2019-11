× Crews Battle Fire At Van Buren Home

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday ( Nov.9), Van Buren fire crews were called to a house fire on Scarlet Oak Drive.

The home is just off Interstate 40 and Dora Road.

Neighbors tell 5NEWS that they do not believe anyone was home when the fire started.

Fire crews are still arriving on scene and are not sure what sparked the blaze but there is significant damage to the garage area of the home.

