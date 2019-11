HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A small airplane crashed in a wooded area of Huntsville today (Nov. 9).

It was found near Mitchusson Park, according to a Facebook post by the Huntsville Fire Department.



The Huntsville Fire Department was on scene when the crash happened.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

