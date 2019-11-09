× Storey Leads Western Kentucky To Blowout Win Over Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The quarterback carousel has continued to turn during the Chad Morris era and it was one of the signal callers who left that dealt what might have been the final blow to the Arkansas coach.

Ty Storey led Western Kentucky into Razorback Stadium and orchestrated a 45-19 blowout as the Hilltoppers offense were not forced to punt in the first half.

Storey, the Charleston native and former Arkansas starter, played like you’d expect a former player against his old team as he ran for two first half touchdowns and threw for another.

On the other side of things, the quarterback position for Arkansas continues to be a disaster as John Stephen Jones, who was making his first career start, threw an interception on the game’s opening drive and went 3-of-10 for 27 yards before being pulled for KJ Jefferson. The true freshman didn’t fare much better as he completed just one of his first five passes. Jefferson did have a touchdown pass called back due to a holding call.

The Razorbacks’ lone highlight came in the first quarter as Rakeem Boyd broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run that got the sparse crowd excited as it tied the game at 7-7. From that point, the Hogs’ defense had no answer for Storey as WKU started a perfect 5-of-5 on fourth down and routinely picked up third down conversions. Boyd added an 86-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.