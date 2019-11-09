Warm Rest Of Weekend

The weather pattern will keep us dry and warm for the rest of the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will hold in the mid-40s in Northwest Arkansas.

River Valley morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Southerly winds and sunshine will help us warm up to near normal temperatures. Some folks may reach near 70 degrees tomorrow.

All of that changes late Monday and Tuesday as a cold front moves in and brings in really cold air behind it. Morning lows on Tuesday morning will be in the teens and 20s. Factor in strong northerly winds and the wind chill could be in the single digits.

-Sabrina