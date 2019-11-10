× Fundraiser Set To Help Owners Of Elkins Fire Damaged Cafe

ELKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — Early Sunday morning (Nov.10) a fire broke out at the Center Street Cafe in Elkins.

The owners posted about the fire on their Facebook page.

“This morning at around 3 a.m. I received a phone call and on the other end of that receiver, the person was telling me something that sounded like my café was on fire. Myself, my husband, and my son quickly got dressed so we could see what was going on. Entering Elkins, I could smell the fire before I actually see anything,” the post read.

The building is still standing but according to the post it is badly damaged.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

The owners of Tots Landing Child Care Center in Fayettville expressed concern for the neighboring business. They said they are worried about cafe employees who will now be out of a job.

The owners said they will take donations for the employees starting on Monday (Nov.11).

“Tots Landing is taking donations, gift cards or gas cards for us to give to them. It has to already be a stressful situation, even without the thoughts of making their personal ends meet right now. You can stop by Tots Landing between the hours of 6am-6pm Monday -Friday. Please share this and help get the word out,” read a post by the owners of Tots Landing Child Care Center.