× Lunney Named Razorbacks Interim Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There was little question that Arkansas was going to make a move away from Chad Morris as their head football coach but who would fill in for the remainder of the season was in question.

That puzzle was solved today as former Arkansas quarterback and current tight ends & special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. was named the interim coach for the remainder of the season. The move comes as Chad Morris was fired after just 22 games as the Hogs head coach, in which he went 4-18 overall and 0-14 in the SEC.

Lunney, a Fort Smith native, is in his seventh season as an assistant coach for the Razorbacks and is the lone hold over from the Bret Bielema era. During his tenure with the team, Arkansas has produced several big time tight ends including Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle. Cheyenne O’Grady was expected to be the next in that line but the senior left the team with three games remaining in the season.

The former Hogs’ quarterback got into coaching right after his playing career ended as he became a graduate assistant at Arkansas, served under his father at Bentonville High School for eight seasons and also had stints at San Jose State and Tulsa.

Yurachek and and interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. will hold a press conference Monday at noon.