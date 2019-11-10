River Valley Cycling Club Members Hold Jim Krause Memorial Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The River Valley Cycling Club members came together in Fort Smith today (Nov. 10) to hold the Jim Krause Memorial Ride.

Jim Krause, 54, died in September after falling 30 feet down a mountainside at the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour in Little rock while riding his bike.

Jim was the president of the club but also played a huge role in many people's love for cycling.

"I say that everybody here has a story about Jim," said Liz Fowler "We'll go the rest of the ride being goofy as always. We laughed and cracked up and that's what we'll do because that's what he would've wanted."

The River Valley Cycling Club met at the parking lot next to the Fort Chaffee soccer fields on Sunday (Nov. 10).

After a moment of silence and prayer, something Jim loved doing, they rode a 12-mile ride together in his honor, keeping his memory alive.

"Jim Krause was a guy who you know his main thing he loved to do was to love people and serve people," said Nick Kyrouac.

Jim was the leader of the club and inspired everyone around him.

"The reality is we can't replace Jim. We can only try to live up to the man he was," said Kyrouac.