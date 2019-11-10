Smashing Pumpkins Lead Singer Stops In Van Buren For Instagram Photo

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The lead singer of Smashing Pumpkins stopped for a photo in Van Buren on Sunday (Nov. 10).

Billy Corgan stopped at a mural in Van Buren, got a picture of himself and posted it to Instagram.

The picture was captioned: “On the road to Tulsa. In Van Buren, AR, waiting for a train that never comes….” and hashtagged: #ThirtyDaysCotillions

The area where the singer took the photo is in Van Buren’s Downtown next to the  Arkansas River.

The Smashing Pumpkins last played at the Walmart AMP in August 2019.

 

