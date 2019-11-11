Arkansas Soccer Draws Three Seed In NCAA Tournament

November 11, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A remarkable season for the Arkansas soccer team isn’t over yet.

With a 16-3-2 record, the Hogs knew they were a strong force heading into the NCAA Tournament. The question was how well the team stacked up against national talent.

Monday afternoon, the Razorback soccer team made history drawing a national three seed – the highest in program history. This also marks the fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The team is set to host North Texas, who won the Conference USA Tournament, on Friday, November 15th. First kick is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

