Community Members Honor Veterans With Annual Parade

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The wintry weather didn't stop community members from honoring the men and women who dedicate their lives to serve our country during the Van Buren Veterans Day Parade.

Katerina Bucham and her family braved the winter weather to show support for their daughter who’s a part of the Van Buren Junior Reserves officer training corp program.

“If it wasn’t for them fighting for our lives then we wouldn’t be here right now. It’s really important to us that we show our support and thanks,” Bucham said.

First Sergeant Phillips is in charge of the JROTC and says the cold weather doesn't bother them at all.

"It’s good for the kids to come out and see the community involvement, and they always support the community here in Van Buren so it’s a good turnout for the kids. The kids enjoy it," Phillips said.

Just around the corner from the parade a free dinner for veterans and their families was held at the Freedom Park Pavilion in Van Buren.

Brian Baker a 28-year Army veteran says the parade and the thanks mean a lot to him.

“A lot of pride. My heart is big right now,” Baker said.

Baker says the most important part of today is to not forget our vets from the past, present and future.

“This is our day and to honor those who went ahead and gave all and sacrificed so much of their time and their life to the military service,” Baker said.