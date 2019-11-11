Dropping Temperatures Leading To A Wintry Mix Monday

Temperatures will drop all day Monday as a powerful cold front sweeps through Arkansas and Oklahoma. Scattered light rain will start the morning but a wintry mix is possible midday. Dry, but windy conditions will arrive after 6PM but lows will dip into the teens tonight with wind chills in the single digits.

WINTRY MIX FOR MONDAY

As we near the freezing mark, snowflakes will mix in with rain showers, eventually transitioning to a burst of all light snow for an hour or so, especially in the River Valley.

WINTER TIMELINE

Northwest Arkansas: Wintry mix will slowly start around 10-11AM.

--A quick burst of light snow and flurries could also be possible

River Valley: A wintry mix should begin after 2PM, but the whole system should wrap up before it's cold enough for flurries.

MONDAY WINTER ZONES

9AM - 12PM

12PM - 3PM

3PM - 6PM

THREATS & ACCUMULATION

Roads will likely become slick midday with the transition to a light wintry mix, especially on bridges and overpasses. The threat continues after the winter weather as temperatures dip into the teens overnight, helping freeze more slick spots.

Accumulation will be hard to form with only light precipitation. There could be some grassy surfaces and roofs where snow could stick, but major accumulation will not be likely.

-Matt