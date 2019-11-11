Escapees Caught And Returned To Mansfield Juvenile Detention Center

MANSFIELD, Ark. — Two juveniles have been returned to the Mansfield Juvenile Detention Center after they escaped last night (Nov. 10).

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Phillip Pevehouse confirmed that the two got out at 6 p.m. before being captured around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 378.

The center has struggled with escapees.

Treatment Center personnel since the beginning of 2019 have called the Sheriff’s Office 18 times for assistance. Personnel in 2018 contacted the Sheriff’s Office eight times — the same number of calls for assistance in the three previous years, according to records.