Escapees Caught And Returned To Mansfield Juvenile Detention Center

MANSFIELD, Ark. — Two juveniles have been returned to the Mansfield Juvenile Detention Center after they escaped last night (Nov. 10).
Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Phillip Pevehouse confirmed that the two got out at 6 p.m. before being captured around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 378.
The center has struggled with escapees.
Treatment Center personnel since the beginning of 2019 have called the Sheriff’s Office 18 times for assistance. Personnel in 2018 contacted the Sheriff’s Office eight times — the same number of calls for assistance in the three previous years, according to records.
The facility also saw three attempted escapes, one of which included several assault charges filed.
DHS officials say the facility, which holds mid-level juvenile offenders and from January 2017 through June was run by the state, has security protocols, a lack of staff training and a climbable fence that has created an environment that since December has allowed 12 youths on four occasions to escape.
Department of Youth Services officials also lied to Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion about the placement of a youth who had previously escaped from the Treatment Center, the AP reported.