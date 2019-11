FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a woman caught on tape using stolen information to open up a credit card.

Fayetteville police need help to identify the woman caught on security cameras using someone else’s personal information to open up credit card accounts.

Police say the woman is also a person of interest in several other cases of identity theft.

If you have any information about who this may be, you’re asked to contact Detective P. Lee at 479-587-3520.