Man Arrested For Shooting At Home Ex-Girlfriend Was Staying In

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — One man has been arrested after shooting at a home his ex-girlfriend was staying in, according to the Rogers Police Department.

Early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 3, officers were called to a home on South 3rd Street about a shots fired call. It was initially reported that three gunshots were heard in the area.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they were advised one of the windows on the front of the caller’s residence was broken, and one of their doors had bullet holes in it.

A woman at the home told officers she believed the person who may have shot at the house was her ex-boyfriend, Mark Asselin.

She stated approximately two days before the shooting, her and Asselin had broken up, and she was now staying at a friend’s house. She told officers she believed it was Asselin because he had recently been making threats to her friend via text messages.

A man at the residence advised officers he was not injured from the incidents, but he might have been grazed by a bullet on his right pinky knuckle.

The man told police Asselin had sent him a text message that said he was going to “put one in your head.”

The victims of the shooting said no one saw Asselin during the shooting but were very familiar with the sound of Asselin’s vehicle and believed it was him.

They also stated that Asselin was known to own several handguns, including a 9mm and a .380 revolver.

Surveillance video from a company nearby captured Asselin’s truck on video near the home during the time of the shooting.

Later that day, Asselin’s vehicle was stopped during a traffic stop in Bentonville. Police discovered his girlfriend was driving the truck. 9mm shell casing was discovered in the vehicle.

Asselin’s girlfriend, Ashley Wellesley, admitted to Bentonville officers she was with him during the shooting.

She told officers Asselin had pointed what she was thought was a 9mm handgun at the house and shot four or five shots at the door and then they drove away.

Wellesley was booked into the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia – methamphetamine/cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A warrant was issued for Asselin’s arrest.

He was captured on Sunday, Nov. 10, after his cellphone pinged officers to a hotel in the area of I-49 and M.L.K Jr. Blvd.

Asselin is facing several charges including terroristic acts, aggravated assault, battery, and possession of firearms by certain persons.