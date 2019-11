FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has been taken to a local medical facility after running naked through Fayetteville.

According to Srgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to Wedington Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11).

After arriving, officers found a naked man having what appeared to be a mental crisis, according to Murphy.

The man was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.