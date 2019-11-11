Northside High School In Fort Smith Officially Under Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Northside High School in Fort Smith is set to receive a new administration center at the front of the building, a freshman center, a basketball arena, storm shelters and a secure entry that connects to the offices for guest check-in.

"The secure entry we will have front door vestibule where the parents and visitors will need to check-in at the front office," said Northside Principal Keri Rathbun.

A big talker throughout the whole construction phase is whether or not B Street, that runs in front of the school, will be closed during renovations.

"At this point, there are no plans to close B street," said Doug Brubaker, Superintendent for Fort Smith Public Schools. "It actually contributes to a faster pickup and drop off procedure in the morning so the plan is to keep it open at this point."

One thing The Vision 2023 Capital Improvement committee really pushed for was the grade configuration, moving the 9th graders over to the high school.

"They will get that true high school experience because right now they are in junior high and not everyone realizes that when you're in ninth grade you are in high-school and that everything you take counts for credits for graduation," Rathbun said.