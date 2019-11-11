Roland High School Holds Funeral For Football Coach Waymon Potts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — It was standing room only as students and members of the community packed into the Roland High School gym to honor the life of coach Waymon Potts.

The 50-year-old Roland head football coach died unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Roland Public Schools held the funeral service for Potts Monday (Nov. 11).

Potts, a U.S. Navy veteran was given military honors and a final salute at the service. His family was presented with a folded flag to honor their late loved one.

He coached and taught at several schools including Okemah, Tecumseh, Bristow, Stigler, Hugo, Westville, Wetumka, Maysville and Roland.

He began teaching and coaching at Roland High School in 2015 and was hired as head coach May of 2018 after serving as an assistant coach under the previous coach Jeff Streun.

Potts leaves behind his wife and four sons and will be buried in the Roland City Cemetery.