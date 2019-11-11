Schools Closing Early Across The Area Due To Winter Weather

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Some schools across the area have decided to close early today (Nov. 11) due to sleet and snow causing slick conditions on roadways.

Here’s a list of the confirmed school closings where you live:

Elkins Public Schools – Closing at 1:30 p.m.

Farmington Public Schools – Closing at 2:00 p.m.

Greenland Public Schools – Closing at 1:30 p.m.

Huntsville Public Schools – Closing at 12:45 p.m.

Lincoln Public Schools – Closing at 1 p.m.

Prairie Grove – Releasing students sat 1 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas Community College – Closing all locations at 3 p.m.

St. Joseph Schools – Closing at 1:15 p.m.

St. Paul Public Schools – Closing at 1 p.m.

West Fork Public Schools – Closing at 1:15 p.m.

5NEWS will continue to update this list throughout the day.