Sherwood Police Searching For Missing Teen

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a teen who has not been seen in three days.

According to Sherwood police, 15-year-old Peyton Harris was last seen getting into a black passenger car, possibly a Kia Optima, at the Sylvan Hills Freshman Academy on Friday (Nov. 8) around 3:30 p.m.

Peyton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes.

The picture of the vehicle was taken from video surveillance at the school where she was last seen.

If you have any information on Peyton’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.