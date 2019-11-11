Slick Conditions Leading To Wrecks Across Northwest Arkansas Roadways

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Slick conditions are being reported across Northwest Arkansas as a mix of sleet and light snow coats roadways.

Several rollovers and cars are in the ditch along I-49 in Washington County.

Multiple accidents have been reported on Hwy 412 in Benton and Madison Counties.

Danny Strassle with ARDOT told 5NEWS road crews have been spreading rock salt on I-49 and Hwy 412 from the Oklahoma to the Madison County border.

Waves of sleet and light snow will continue to move across Northwest Arkansas this afternoon, eventually dropping south into the River Valley as well.

Freezing temperatures will cause more slick spots as we head into the evening.