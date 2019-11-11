The Black Crowes Coming To Walmart AMP In 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Black Crowes’s Chris and Rich Robinson are bringing their Shake Your Money Maker world tour to the Walmart AMP next June.

The duo is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

The concert takes place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Gates for the concert will open at 6:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $40 to $135 plus applicable fees. They can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. VIP packages are also available for this show. In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Nov. 22.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will not be delivered until March 2020.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, “I’m thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother, celebrating the music we’ve made and bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll and The Black Crowes!”

Rich Robinson adds, “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”