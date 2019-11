Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pockets of rain, sleet, & snow will continue across our area with temperatures hovering near freezing.

Bridges and overpasses will be slick in spots for the evening drive home.

Wintry precipitation will stick to roads briefly when it comes down heaviest but will melt with time due to warm ground conditions.

All precipitation is forecast to be out of our area by 6pm with extremely cold air settling in overnight; lows in the teens, wind chill in the single digits.

-Garrett