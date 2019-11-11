Van Buren Family Dentistry Hosting Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Veterans in the Van Buren community and surrounding areas can receive free dental services at Van Buren Family Dentistry today.

Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of veterans without dental insurance.

“We understand that many veterans in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some veterans don’t have the financial means,” Dr. Kyle Catron said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with the men and women who have dedicated their lives to our country.”

During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings, extractions, exams, and x-rays will be provided to veterans, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans are asked to bring a valid form of Veteran’s Identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214).

For more information, you are asked to call 479-474-9696. Van Buren Family Dentistry is located at 617 Fayetteville Rd in Van Buren.