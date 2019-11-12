3rd Flu-Related Death Reported In Arkansas This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A third person has died from a flu-related death in Arkansas this 2019-20 flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The victim’s name, description, or where they were from was not released.

Since September 29, 2019, 930 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 180 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “sporadic” flu activity across the state with “low” intensity.

Over 100 people died from the flu during the last flu season in Arkansas and 200 the year before that.

Two flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide this season.

To date, no nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.