Arkansas Defense Clamps Down North Texas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It wasn’t nearly as pretty as the first one but it counts just the same.

Arkansas held North Texas to 33 percent shooting from the field as the Razorbacks pulled away for a 66-43 victory inside Bud Walton Arena. It is the second straight game to start the season in which Arkansas allowed exactly 43 points.

Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones each finished with 16 points as Joe did his damage from long distance, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, while Jones was a perfect 9-of-9 from the foul line. Jones also added six rebounds and a pair of assists. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 13 points and three steals.

Offensively, it was a bit of a struggle for Arkansas in the first half as they scored just 28 points and on 11-of-23 shooting. North Texas finished the game going 2-of-17 from 3-point range, just 11 percent.