Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Har-Ber has seen more than just a few big plays from Jujuan Boyd and the receiver added another in the regular season finale. His one-handed catch against Fayetteville picked up more than 52 percent of the fan vote to claim the title of Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.

The Wildcats will host Little Rock Central in the opening round of the 7A playoffs on Friday night?