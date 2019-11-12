Cave Springs Voters To Decide On Sales Tax Increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — On Tuesday (Nov. 12) Cave Springs voters lined up to vote on a potential sales tax increase.

The local sales tax would increase by 1.25%, and the money would stay in Cave Springs. The tax would be used to make significant improvements for the quickly growing city.

The extra money would better the city's sewer and water systems.

Along with better city systems, the money will help the Cave Springs Fire Department build a new station.

The money will also help improve and renovate the Cave Springs Community Center.

The polls opened at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.