Fire Sprinkler System Closes Neighborhood Market In Bentonville Square

Posted 12:54 pm, November 12, 2019, by

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A fire sprinkler system going off Tuesday (Nov. 12) morning at a Bentonville Neighborhood Market forced its closure.

Bentonville firefighters responded to the market, located on 205 N Main St, according to Payton McCormick with Walmart.

The sprinkler system went off in the pharmacy, which prompted the emergency call.

Water sprayed throughout the pharmacy. The extent of the damage has not been determined.

The market is closed while the Bentonville Fire Department finishes its investigation.

McCormick says the store will post on their Facebook page when they are open again.

