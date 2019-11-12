Frigid Tuesday But Sunny

Posted 6:22 am, November 12, 2019, by

Record or near-record lows took place Tuesday morning across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Ice patches will be a threat through the morning commute. We’ll top out near freezing this afternoon with a lot of sunshine but still light north winds. We’ll warm up slowly the rest of the week.

NEW RECORD LOW SET IN FORT SMITH FOR NOV 12TH  |  4TH COLDEST NOV 12 FOR FAYETTEVILLE

VIDEO FORECAST

*coming soon*

TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

The precipitation has ended and the clouds have mostly cleared. We’ll have a lot of sun today but it will still be chilly.

Tuesday Highs:  Mainly 30s

-Matt

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.