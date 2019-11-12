Frigid Tuesday But Sunny

Record or near-record lows took place Tuesday morning across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Ice patches will be a threat through the morning commute. We’ll top out near freezing this afternoon with a lot of sunshine but still light north winds. We’ll warm up slowly the rest of the week.

NEW RECORD LOW SET IN FORT SMITH FOR NOV 12TH | 4TH COLDEST NOV 12 FOR FAYETTEVILLE

VIDEO FORECAST

TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS

The precipitation has ended and the clouds have mostly cleared. We’ll have a lot of sun today but it will still be chilly.

Tuesday Highs: Mainly 30s

-Matt