Some Greenwood Bus Routes Canceled Due To Police Activity

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — The Greenwood Police Department is advising the school district to cancel bus deliveries this afternoon to certain areas due to a situation being handled by the Sebastian County SheriffsDepartment.

Police are asking the Greenwood School District to cancel bus deliveries to the Indian Hills and Greenwood West areas Tuesday (Nov. 12) as armed deputies respond to a barricaded person.

Bus 16 and Bus 24 will not run their regular routes and administrators are contacting parents to pick their children up at school.

All other buses will be routed as usual.

Greenwood police would not go into detail about the situation at this time.

