Harps Food Stores Launches Grocery Pickup Service

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (TB&P) — Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. announced Tuesday (Nov. 12) that grocery pickup will be available via Instacart at select locations throughout the four-state area. The two companies have partnered to bring grocery delivery to more than 50 markets during the past year.

In a news release, Harps said it will roll out the pickup service over the coming months. Harps has more than 90 locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Instacart has partnered with more than 300 national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from nearly 25,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

Harps customers will be able to order their groceries at shop.harpsfood.com, select a time and store location for pickup, and have their groceries delivered right to their car.

“We are excited to expand into both delivery and click and collect services,” Harps Vice President of Marketing David Ganoung said in a statement. “We strive to continue to meet the needs of our valued customers by offering the convenience of both delivery and click and collect services.”

