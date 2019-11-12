Josh Mahony Exits 2020 US Senate Race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Josh Mahony has officially exited the 2020 race.

Mahony cites family health concerns as the reason for the abrupt exit but did not release any further details.

In a press release, Mahony’s camp says he will no longer be able to devote the time and energy that is necessary to run a viable campaign.

The campaign will cease all operations immediately.

Mahony released the following statement:

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of those who have supported me during this race. It has been the honor of my life to be able to meet and visit with so many Arkansans over the last six months and hear their voices. It was my sincere hope to be their advocate in Washington, DC. However, in this moment right now, I need to focus on my family and place their interests first.”

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

In May, Mahony announced his Democratic bid to challenge U.S. Senator Tom Cotton in the 2020 election. He was the candidate for the fourth district of Arkansas.

Mahony and Cotton both filed paperwork Monday (Nov. 4) to run against each other next year in Arkansas.