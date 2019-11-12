Mansfield Teen Sees Color Thanks To Special Glasses

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mansfield teen was recently given the surprise of a lifetime, the gift of color.
A couple of years ago, Chick went to the eye doctor and that’s when he found out he had a type of color blindness called Deutan.
Chick says it didn’t bother him until recently.
“As I got older it kind of dawned on me that I’m missing out on a lot of colors in life," Chick said.
A conversation about Christmas lights with his girlfriend and her mother prompted action.
“They contacted us and his mom and they did some research and we did some research and we just decided to all come together and to gift him with those," Jennifer Brunson, Codi's stepmom said.
The EnChroma glasses Chick was surprised with can only be used outdoors. They have a special filter that provides more contrast between wavelengths of light helping the wearer to see differences between colors.
“Seeing all the colors on the leaves it was really special," Chick said.
He says it’s the best gift he has ever received.
Now Chick is looking forward to seeing the world again through new lenses.
Chick's family is planning to buy him a second pair he can wear indoors.