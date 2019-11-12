Morning Fire Burns Down Home In Rogers, Owner Steals Police Car

ROGERS, Ark. — A home is destroyed after a fire occurred this morning (Nov. 12) and the owner is under arrest.

Rogers Fire Department responded to a second-alarm house fire around 5 a.m. on Spring Street near Lake Atalanta Park.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the cause is currently under investigation.

The only person inside, Coby Hurst, escaped uninjured.

Coby was taken to the Rogers Police Department to wait for assistance from the Red Cross, according to Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster.

Hust was being walked into the department when he turned around, ran back outside, jumped into a police car and drove off at a high rate of speed.

He drove west on New Hope Road before getting onto I-49 northbound. Officers from the Rogers PD and Benton County Sheriff’s Office pursued Hurst as he continued on the interstate.

Hurst was finally stopped in Bella Vista and taken into custody.

Foster says the incident is still under investigation.