Sam’s Club Wonderland Playdate Event Coming to Northwest Arkansas Stores

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sam’s Club is serving up the ultimate holiday spread with this season’s must-have toys and a sleigh load of food samples.

On Saturday (Nov. 16) kids will take over area Sam’s Clubs for the first-ever Wonderland Playdate where they will be able to test out and play with the latest toys.

The event is free for members and will be held at all Northwest Arkansas Sam’s Club locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club will be giving away even more free comfort food samples than usual to celebrate the first-ever event.

Members will be able to taste-test everything from ribeye steaks, brisket and meatloaf to mashed potatoes, soups and NY cheesecake all weekend long.

The samples will vary each day and members can also get a $0.99 gourmet brownie sundae from the Sam’s Club Café, which will only be around until the end of the year.

Kids will be able to check out these toys during Wonderland Playdate: