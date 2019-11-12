Sam’s Club Wonderland Playdate Event Coming to Northwest Arkansas Stores

Photo Gallery
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sam’s Club is serving up the ultimate holiday spread with this season’s must-have toys and a sleigh load of food samples.
On Saturday (Nov. 16) kids will take over area Sam’s Clubs for the first-ever Wonderland Playdate where they will be able to test out and play with the latest toys.
The event is free for members and will be held at all Northwest Arkansas Sam’s Club locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sam’s Club will be giving away even more free comfort food samples than usual to celebrate the first-ever event.
Members will be able to taste-test everything from ribeye steaks, brisket and meatloaf to mashed potatoes, soups and NY cheesecake all weekend long.
The samples will vary each day and members can also get a $0.99 gourmet brownie sundae from the Sam’s Club Café, which will only be around until the end of the year.
Kids will be able to check out these toys during Wonderland Playdate:
- Blume Friendship Playset Bundle – This doll will bloom with a surprise element. The Sam’s Club exclusive set comes in a deluxe pack with a house that has two floors. The pack also includes an ultra-rare doll collectible, too.
- Singing Machine Duet Microphones with Bluetooth – These portable 2-in-1 Bluetooth microphones with speakers pair together so you and a friend can sing the night away.
- Handstand Kitchen Deluxe Baking Set – Available in a space, mermaid and unicorn styles. This baking set includes high-quality utensils for real kitchen use, sized perfectly for kids.
- Treasure X Bundle – This ultimate surprise reveal collectible bundle pack is exclusive to Sam’s Club.
- Play-Doh Kitchen Playset – This Sam’s Club exclusive playset comes with more than 40 pieces for kids to use their imaginations and “cook” up creative dishes.
- Bunch o’ Balloons – Fill, tie and string up to 40 party balloons in just 40 seconds. There’s no more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string.