Spay Arkansas To Host Spay And Neuter Clinic In Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Gravette is teaming up with Spay Arkansas to host a spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats.

The pick up/drop off clinic will be held on December 12 at the Civic Center in Gravette.

Pets will be picked up at the center, taken to the clinic to get spayed or neutered, and will be brought back to their owners at the center.

There is a limit of 20 qualified pet owners to receive the $8 service and those wanting to do so can contact Spay Arkansas at 479-756-1100 to reserve their spot.

If you don’t make the cut, you can still take advantage of the $8 price through the end of the year by calling and scheduling an appointment at the Spay Arkansas Springdale clinic.