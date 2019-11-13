18-Year-Old Dead After Accidental Shooting In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — An 18-year-old man is dead following an accidental shooting early Wednesday (Nov. 13) morning, according to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Mitchell says officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of Windsor around 2:29 a.m. in regards to an accidental shooting.

The 18-year-old male was found dead at the scene.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we review the circumstances surrounding the incident. More information will be available upon conclusion of the investigation,” Mitchell said.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information is released.