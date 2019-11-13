City Of Fayetteville Seeks Public Input For Rolling Hills Street Improvements

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville is asking for public input for future bond improvement projects on Rolling Hills Drive.

The drop-in event will be held on Monday (Nov. 18) from 4-6 p.m. at Rolling Hills Baptist Church located at 1400 E. Rolling Hills Drive.

Stations will be set up showing preliminary concepts for drainage and street improvements, the intersection of Rolling Hills with N. College Avenue (part of 71B Corridor Plan) and ideas for providing safe pathways for all types of transportation including vehicle drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

City staff will be on hand to answer questions and take input.

In addition, staff from the local non-profit organization, Bike NWA, will be at the meeting to hear comments and provide information related to the protected-bike-lane pilot project on Rolling Hills Drive, scheduled to conclude at the end of this month.

Those who are unable to attend the public meeting can view concepts and provide input on the city’s website.

Maps showing 2019 Bond Projects Phase One (November 2019 – June 2022) can be found in the “Your Tax Dollars at Work” section of the city’s website