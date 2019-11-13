Crawford County Deputies Searching For Scam Suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man accused of scamming an elderly woman.

According to deputies, on Monday (Nov. 11) a white male in his late 30s with a slim build, six feet tall and a dark brown beard portrayed himself as a utility worker, convinced an elderly woman that she needed a “power saver” and gained entry into her home.

The man then scammed the victim of money, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the 5,000 block of Uniontown Highway.

Deputies say the man was wearing a white jacket, hard hat and drove a dark blue or black 1995-96 Chevy pickup truck with a cover on the back.

If you have any information in reference to this suspect you’re asked to call deputies at 479-474-2581.