Few Obstacles Remain For Legends Casino In Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — A new development Wednesday makes it highly likely the Cherokee Nation will build a casino in Pope County.

County Judge Ben Cross has issued two letters of support to let the Cherokee build their proposed “Legends Casino.”

It could be built either in the city of Dover or in an unincorporated part of the county.

The announcement follows a late October court ruling that struck down voters’ control over the casino selection process.

A citizens’ group is appealing that ruling.