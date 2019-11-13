Nationally Accredited Artist To Unveil Sculpture In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A popular California artist will be in Northwest Arkansas to reveal a one of a kind piece.

Amos Robinson was tasked with building a sculpture for the Scissortail subdivision in Bentonville.

The nationally accredited artist will visit Bentonville to unveil his latest work titled “Scissortails” and to talk with local artists and art lovers on Thursday (Nov. 14) from 3-5 p.m.

The stainless steel kinetic sculpture stands 113 inches tall and is 78 inches wide. It features two Scissortail-Fly-Catcher birds that move along a 40.5 inch radius.

Robinson’s kinetic art, mobiles and sculptures can be seen in such places as city parks, hospitals, schools and shopping districts from California to New Mexico, Colorado and now Arkansas.

The art piece will be placed in the main roundabout of Scissortail, a Bentonville subdivision developed by Bob David and Julie Vaught, located at 4407 Scissortail Drive in Bentonville.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful piece of art for our SCISSORTAIL community while showing our support for all forms of art and artists,” Vaught said. “Bob and I really put a lot of thought into how we wanted this subdivision to look and feel, including the entrance and every amenity. A subdivision entrance sets the tone for any residential area and we’re trying to set ourselves apart.”

This is Robinson’s first sculpture in Arkansas and his first for a subdivision.